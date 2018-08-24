BBC Sport - Cricket: How Abdus Salaam went from troubled teen to cricket coach

'If I didn't have cricket I'd be breaking the law'

Abdus Salaam, 18, tells us how he went from a troubled teenager to an award-winning volunteer and cricket coach, inspiring children up and down the country.

Do you fancy becoming a coach or volunteer? All clubs need a chair, secretary and treasurer to help things run smoothly as well as officials, coaches and judges. Whatever role you're interested in, Join In has opportunities to volunteer in your area.

