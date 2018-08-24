BBC Sport - Cricket: How Abdus Salaam went from troubled teen to cricket coach
'If I didn't have cricket I'd be breaking the law'
- From the section Get Inspired
Abdus Salaam, 18, tells us how he went from a troubled teenager to an award-winning volunteer and cricket coach, inspiring children up and down the country.
READ MORE: From troubled teen to cricket coach
Do you fancy becoming a coach or volunteer? All clubs need a chair, secretary and treasurer to help things run smoothly as well as officials, coaches and judges. Whatever role you're interested in, Join In has opportunities to volunteer in your area.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired