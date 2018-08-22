Team GB's ski cross star Emily Sarsfield guides you through her easy-to-follow balance workout, which you can do at home without any equipment.

Join in and let us know how you get on via Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #GetInspired.

WATCH MORE: The British Olympic Association and Get Inspired have been bringing #WorkoutWednesday to you this summer, starring Team GB Olympians. Watch the other nine videos at the bottom of this page.

Fancy trying a winter sport? Find your local ski centre in England, Wales or Scotland. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too.