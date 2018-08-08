BBC Sport - #WorkoutWednesday with Team GB - Rowan Cheshire's favourite stretches

Stretch out with Team GB skier Cheshire

Team GB freestyle skier Rowan Cheshire runs us through her favourite stretches in this week's #WorkoutWednesday.

Join in and let us know how you get on via Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #GetInspired.

WATCH MORE: The British Olympic Association and Get Inspired bring #WorkoutWednesday to your summer, with Team GB Olympians. Tune in for more over the coming weeks.

If you fancy giving winter sports a go, find your local centre in England, Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too.

More workout & fitness videos

Video

Stretch out with Team GB skier Cheshire

Video

Rowan Cheshire's no-gym core workout

Video

Workout Wednesday with Team GB hockey stars Rayer & Ansley

Video

Workout Wednesday with Team GB - Sally Conway

Video

Workout Wednesday with Rowan Cheshire

Video

Workout Wednesday with Olympian Sam Quek

Video

Workout Wednesday with Team GB's Fiona Pennie

Video

#WeekendWorkout with Team GB

Video

Football fitness with Watford's Deeney

Video

Health hacks - find time to plank

Video

Football fitness with Stoke's Bojan

Video

Adele Roberts' health hacks - desk dips

Video

More football fitness with Watford's Deeney

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired