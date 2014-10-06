Get Inspired: How to get into boccia
How do I start?
Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
What is boccia?
A sport specifically designed for athletes with a disability, two sides compete to get their balls as close to the target ball (jack) as possible.
The ball can be thrown, rolled, bounced or kicked and a ramp can be used if the player is unable to release the ball with their hands.
Is it for me?
It's a mixed-gender sport that can be played individually or as a team. Although it's designed for people with a disability, anyone can play and a classification system operates at competitive level so that players compete at a similar level of ability.
What to expect when I start?
- Boccia tests muscle control, accuracy and co-ordination.
- With clubs across the UK, it offers a great way to meet new people and develop communication skills.
- It's an indoor sport that's usually played on a court similar in size to a badminton court - but any flat surface can be used.
- The Lord's Taverners U19 National Boccia Championships is a schools competition for young people with a physical disability.
To get you in the mood…
