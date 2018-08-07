BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Open-water swimming come & try session
'It's actually very tropical'
- From the section Get Inspired
BBC Scotland's Laura McGhie takes part in a Scottish Swimming open-water come and try session at Lochore, Fife.
Fancy giving it a try? Check out the Get Inspired swimming activity guide for information on how to get involved.
