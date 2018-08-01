BBC Sport - #WorkoutWednesday - Team GB's Rowan Cheshire shows you a great no-gym workout for your core
Rowan Cheshire's no-gym core workout
- From the section Get Inspired
In her second Workout Wednesday video, Team GB skier Rowan Cheshire takes you through a great workout for your core, which you can do anywhere.
Join in and let us know how you get on via Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #GetInspired.
WATCH MORE: The British Olympic Association and Get Inspired bring #WorkoutWednesday to your summer, with Team GB Olympians. Tune in for more over the coming weeks.
If you fancy giving skiing a go, visit the Get Inspired guide.
