BBC Sport - #WorkoutWednesday - Team GB's Rowan Cheshire shows you a great no-gym workout for your core

Rowan Cheshire's no-gym core workout

In her second Workout Wednesday video, Team GB skier Rowan Cheshire takes you through a great workout for your core, which you can do anywhere.

Join in and let us know how you get on via Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #GetInspired.

WATCH MORE: The British Olympic Association and Get Inspired bring #WorkoutWednesday to your summer, with Team GB Olympians.

If you fancy giving skiing a go, visit the Get Inspired guide.

