Unsung Hero Award: Denise Shannon visits hockey coach Wendy Russell

In her third blog, 2017 BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award winner Denise Shannon visits hockey coach Wendy Russell:

Well, we are having a wonderful summer this year - ideal for getting out and about and keeping ourselves active!

I have been doing lots of that as usual, but I guess you don't get the most out of life sitting on your bums do you?

I went to Brighton to catch up with another of last year's regional Unsung Hero winners, Wendy Russell.

She is a coach for deaf hockey and amazingly created a whole sign language for players that is being used for hockey up and down the country now.

Wendy's highlight at the 2017 Sports Personality of the Year awards evening was meeting Sam Quek, who she had spoken to before (when she was a winner at the England Hockey Awards a couple of years ago), and all the other regional winners who, like her, were very keen on getting people generally more active.

I wanted to know if anything had changed for her since winning the award for the South East.

"Not much has changed for me with regards to coaching," she said. "I still love to do it and watch people develop.

"I am now a UK Coaching ambassador, though, and will be helping to promote, develop and support coaching across the country.

"I am very passionate about people of all ages getting involved in coaching and all the physical, mental and social benefits it can bring."

Wendy is an amazing woman who passionately wants to make a difference, which she is doing in spectacular style.

She is such a positive person and strives to make sport inclusive for all.

"I am also looking at how new coaches get support on how to integrate those with disabilities and get more disability awareness training into the leadership course, and the Level 1 and Level 2 qualifications," she added.

"I want to support new coaches in feeling able to integrate those with a disability into their sessions, but also make sure that those with a disability will be comfortable knowing all coaches know their needs will be understood and they can take part."

Having spoken to lots of last year's finalists, it's clear to me that winning on the night of Sports Personality of the Year is not what it's about.

It's meeting everyone who thinks like you, is active in their community like you, and wants to make a difference to others and share the passions they have with others too.

In other news...

Married life is going well. Chris helps me with so many things I really consider myself and him a team, not separate people.

If I'm planning a walk route, he'll do it with me first. He also takes runners to races and holds everyone's coats and bags at the finish line.

If I'm not sure where I'm going (I'm quite directionally challenged), he'll make me a map. He'll make sure I get to where I need to be to do what I do.

When I say I couldn't manage what I do on my own, I am being really serious!

England Athletics have asked me to join their judging panel for their Volunteer Awards this year, which I am very excited about.

Former Great Britain 400m runner Donna Fraser, who I met at the Team Spirit conference in Birmingham earlier this year, will also be there.

Now in their 11th year, they recognise the volunteers in the athletics and running communities with categories including coach of the year, volunteer of the year, project of the year, RunTogether group and leader of the year.

I'll find out more down in London on 22 August.

Speaking of awards...

It's coming up to the time when the BBC will be asking for your nominations again for this year's BBC Get Inspired Unsung Heroes, so get your thinking caps on and try to decide who you are going to nominate.

It really is a night to remember so why not give someone that chance?