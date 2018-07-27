BBC Sport - Harry Potter star Emma Watson reveals her love of hockey in surprise school visit
Harry Potter star Watson reveals love of hockey in surprise school visit
Harry Potter star Emma Watson surprises a group of school children and tells them why she loves hockey.
England are hosting the Hockey World Cup and play Ireland in their final pool match on Sunday.
Pictures courtesy of England Hockey.
