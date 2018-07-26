BBC Sport - Matt Hampson: Former Leicester Tigers player's pride at Get Busy Living Centre

'I stayed awake for 10 days to stay alive'

Former Leicester Tigers player Matt Hampson nearly died from pancreatitis in December 2017, but his incredible drive meant he survived and is now taking great pride in seeing his labour of love pay off.

Hampson has been helping those with catastrophic sporting injuries ever since he was left paralysed from the neck down playing the sport he loves.

And 13 years after his life-changing accident, Hampson's Get Busy Living Centre in Melton Mowbray, which has already helped dozens of people, will be officially opened in September.

Hampson tells BBC East Midlands Today what the centre means to him and how the physical, practical and emotional support changes the lives of the people that use it.

