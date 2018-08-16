BBC Sport - Climbing: Shauna Coxsey hopes to inspire next generation of climbers

Coxsey hoping to inspire next generation

BBC Sport's Tim Hague meets climber Shauna Coxsey, one of Great Britain's leading competitors in a sport making its debut at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Fancy getting into climbing? Find out how with our handy guide.

