BBC Sport - Table tennis: Why anyone can take up the sport
Why anyone can take up table tennis
- From the section Get Inspired
Team GB's paralympic table tennis squad explain how inclusive the sport is and give details of where able-bodied and disabled players can play together.
Find out how to get into table tennis with our handy guide.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired