BBC Sport - RideLondon-Surrey 2018: Why Lena Stranks is cycling for Birmingham Children's Hospital
Why Lena is cycling for Birmingham Children's Hospital
- From the section Get Inspired
Lena Stranks is taking part in this year's RideLondon-Surrey to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Here she tells the story of losing her week-old daughter Tamsin and how the hospital worked so hard to save Tamsin's twin sister Abigail.
Watch live coverage of the RideLondon-Surrey Classic, Sunday 29 July, 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
