Steve Walford talks about his condition Cerebellar Atrophy - which affects the brain - and why it won't stop him from competing in this year's RideLondon-Surrey.

READ MORE: On my dad's bike - 'he'll be there in spirit'

Watch live coverage of the RideLondon-Surrey Classic, Sunday 29 July, 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.