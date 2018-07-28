BBC Sport - RideLondon-Surrey 2018: 'My disability doesn't mean inability'
'My disability doesn't mean inability'
Steve Walford talks about his condition Cerebellar Atrophy - which affects the brain - and why it won't stop him from competing in this year's RideLondon-Surrey.
Watch live coverage of the RideLondon-Surrey Classic, Sunday 29 July, 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
