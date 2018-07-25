BBC Sport - #WorkoutWednesday with Rowan Cheshire's favourite routines

Workout Wednesday with Rowan Cheshire

Great Britain freestyle skier Rowan Cheshire runs us through her favourite routines in this week's #WorkoutWednesday.

Join in and let us know how you get on via Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #GetInspired.

WATCH MORE: The British Olympic Association and Get Inspired bring #WorkoutWednesday to your summer, with Team GB Olympians. Tune in for more over the coming weeks.

If you fancy giving winter sports a go, find your local centre in England, Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too.

