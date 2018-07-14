BBC Sport - Serena Williams: Wimbledon star inspiring next generation of children
Serena inspiring next generation
- From the section Get Inspired
Children at Wimbledon explain how they are inspired by Serena Williams 'with help from the eyes of the American's daughter Alexis Olympia'.
WATCH MORE: Kids 'take on' their tennis heroes
If you want to find out how to get into tennis, visit the Get Inspired guide.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired