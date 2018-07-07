BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2019: Registration of interest open for biggest five-a-side tournament in the country

Register interest to play 2019 FA People's Cup

Have you been blown over by the World Cup? Fancy yourself as the next Harry Kane?

Enjoy some of the best moments from the 2018 FA People's Cup and register your interest to play in the 2019 tournament, the biggest five-a-side competition in the country.

More FA People's Cup videos

Video

Video

'Absolutely unbelievable' - FA People's Cup winners crowned at Wembley

Video

Sunday's FA People's Cup finals - relive the best bits

Video

Great goals & skills from Saturday's FA People's Cup finals

Video

England's Stoney surprises Nottingham Vets

Video

'It's like one big family'

Video

'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'

Video

The ex-academy players who 'want to prove' they can still play

Video

The history of Hackney Jurassics

Video

FA People's Cup: Great goals, saves, tricks & celebs from Sunday's action

Video

'That's the beauty of football - it's an international language'

Video

FA People's Cup: Amazing goals, tricks & celebs from Saturday's semis

Video

'If I didn't have football? If not in prison, I'd probably be dead'

Video

FA People's Cup 2018 semi-final highlights

Video

Meet the Canterbury Old Bags

Video

Parris v Carney: Who's got the best skills & celebration?

Video

'They see beyond my disability' - Under 14 girls coach

Video

FA People's Cup first-round highlights

Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

