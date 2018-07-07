BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2019: Registration of interest open for biggest five-a-side tournament in the country
Register interest to play 2019 FA People's Cup
- From the section Get Inspired
Have you been blown over by the World Cup? Fancy yourself as the next Harry Kane?
Enjoy some of the best moments from the 2018 FA People's Cup and register your interest to play in the 2019 tournament, the biggest five-a-side competition in the country.
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired