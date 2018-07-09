BBC Sport - Skateboarder Andy White demonstrates how to do an 'ollie'

Skateboarding - how to do an 'ollie'

Want to 'leave the ground and fly a little bit' on a skateboard?

Allow Glasgow skateboarder Andy White to help you master an 'ollie'.

Fancying giving skateboarding a go? Check out the Get Inspired activity guide for information on how to get started.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Skateboarding - how to do an 'ollie'

Video

'Tennis can be a tool for social change'

Video

Workout Wednesday with Team GB's Fiona Pennie

Video

Celebrity golfers take up the blindfold challenge

  • From the section Golf
Video

Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K

Video

Workout Wednesday with Team GB - Sally Conway

Video

'Footballing grannies' on tour in Russia

  • From the section News
Video

Judy Murray's tennis games for kids

Video

Andy Murray's backhand tips

Video

How Lucy Bryden is helping tennis grow in East Lothian

Video

'Tennis saved my life'

Video

Learn how to serve with Kristyna Pliskova

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired