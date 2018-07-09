BBC Sport - Skateboarder Andy White demonstrates how to do an 'ollie'
Skateboarding - how to do an 'ollie'
- From the section Get Inspired
Want to 'leave the ground and fly a little bit' on a skateboard?
Allow Glasgow skateboarder Andy White to help you master an 'ollie'.
Fancying giving skateboarding a go? Check out the Get Inspired activity guide for information on how to get started.
