BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Wheelchair tennis in 60 seconds with Gordon Reid and Andy Lapthorne

Wheelchair tennis in 60 seconds

British wheelchair tennis stars Gordon Reid and Andy Lapthorne give us a quick run down on how to play their sport.

Find out how to get into tennis with the BBC Get Inspired guide.

