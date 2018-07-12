BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Wheelchair tennis in 60 seconds with Gordon Reid and Andy Lapthorne
Wheelchair tennis in 60 seconds
- From the section Get Inspired
British wheelchair tennis stars Gordon Reid and Andy Lapthorne give us a quick run down on how to play their sport.
Find out how to get into tennis with the BBC Get Inspired guide.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired