BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Can these footballers be as fit as tennis players?
Can these footballers be as fit as tennis players?
- From the section Get Inspired
Players from five-a-side football team TCFC are put through several fitness challenges to see if they can be as fit as professional tennis players.
WATCH MORE: Andy Murray's backhand tips
Find out more about how you can get into tennis and to locate your nearest court, coach or club here.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired