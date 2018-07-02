BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Can these footballers be as fit as tennis players?

Can these footballers be as fit as tennis players?

Players from five-a-side football team TCFC are put through several fitness challenges to see if they can be as fit as professional tennis players.

WATCH MORE: Andy Murray's backhand tips

Find out more about how you can get into tennis and to locate your nearest court, coach or club here.

