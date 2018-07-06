BBC Sport - 'Tennis can be a tool for social change'
'Tennis can be a tool for social change'
- From the section Get Inspired
Staff from the Tennis Foundation's SERVES programme explain how it aims to transform the lives of disadvantaged people by giving them the opportunity to play tennis.
WATCH MORE: How Lucy Bryden is helping tennis grow in East Lothian
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired