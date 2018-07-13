BBC Sport - James Shaw: GB wheelchair tennis player explains his passion for the sport
'I see my wheelchair as just another piece of equipment'
- From the section Get Inspired
GB wheelchair tennis player James Shaw explains why wheelchair tennis isn't just for people who use a wheelchair in their daily life.
