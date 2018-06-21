Manchester gets moving: Active Uprising and GoFest among host of opportunities

Media playback is not supported on this device Get active this summer at GoFest!

Get ready Greater Manchester - there are three days of fabulous fitness and sports opportunities available this weekend as Manchester gets moving.

It's forecast to be another fine spell in the region (like much of the country) and there are some exciting options to get active - inside and outdoors - from Friday to Sunday, 22-24 June.

Try something for free

The first Active Uprising will provide a series of free events across the city on Friday and Saturday - and it's easy for you to get involved.

It was just like going to the Olympic park for the day The Tappin family 2017 GoFest participants

You can try yoga, badminton, dance, bootcamps, family swimming, climbing, HIIT (high-intensity interval training), judo and more.

Just head over to the dedicated list of events on this website, sign in for free and get going.

The free fitness passes will give you access to hundreds of venues across Manchester this weekend - with no commitment.

It will all start on Friday morning at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium campus.

The club's foundation, City in the Community, will open the doors of City Football Academy to schoolchildren from across Greater Manchester.

The kids will join in and move along to the two Super Movers routines as a warm-up before a mini-football tournament.

Super Movers - a joint initiative between the BBC and Premier League - gives primary school teachers free, curriculum-linked resources to inspire children to become more active throughout their school day and enhance their learning.

Family fun

95% of children tried a new sport and 75% of adults tried four or more sports a day at GoFest 2017

If you're looking for something to do as a family there is also GoFest, which is taking place in Manchester for the second year.

Described as the 'Glastonbury of sport', the event gives families from across the region the opportunity to have a go at over 40 different sports, dance and fitness-related activities.

Activities include the more traditional sports such as netball, rugby, squash and tennis, fitness and dance classes.

But there are also some newer sports such as dodgeball, VX International and capoeira.

And coaching will be provided by Salford Red Devils and Sale Sharks rugby clubs, the Lawn Tennis Association, English Lacrosse, Manchester Badminton Performance Academy, Ashton Fencing Club and more.

"What a great day with so much going on," said 2017 GoFest participant Vicky Smith. "Something for everyone and spoilt for choice!"

Something else?

Participants at a Salford Quays open-water swim (left) and a parkrun event

As well as these two special events taking place there are the usual weekend activities continuing to offer yet more alternatives.

There are 20 free 5k parkruns in the Greater Manchester area, which all take place at 09:00 BST on Saturdays.

And there are nine junior version of parkruns - 2k events for children aged between four and 14 - which take place on Sunday mornings.

If dry land is not your thing, why not have a go at some open-water swimming in Salford Quays from 08:00-11:00 BST on Saturdays.

And if you want a lie-in, you can make the Saturday afternoon session at Sale Water Park instead.

Is your city/community having a similar weekend of activities? Why not let us know by email getinspired@bbc.co.uk and we could feature them too!