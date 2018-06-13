BBC Sport - RideLondon: How new RideLondon-Surrey 19 event is encouraging young riders to try cycling

How RideLondon is encouraging young riders to try cycling

Ahead of the new RideLondon-Surrey 19 event on Sunday 29 July, find out how they're encouraging younger and newer riders to take part in their first mass-participation cycling event while providing an opportunity for families and friends to ride together.

Find out how to enter the ballot for RideLondon-Surrey 19 here.

Inspired to get back on your bike? Take a look at this handy guide to find ways to get into cycling.

