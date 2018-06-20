BBC Sport - #WorkoutWednesday with Team GB: Try Aimee Fuller's high intensity interval training routine

#WorkoutWednesday with Team GB

Team GB's snowboarding queen Aimee Fuller runs us through her favourite High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) routine.

Join in and let us know how you get on via Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #GetInspired.

WATCH MORE: The British Olympic Association and Get Inspired bring #WorkoutWednesday to your Summer, with Team GB Olympians. Tune in for more in the next 10 weeks.

If you want to snowboard like Aimee, find out where you can in England, Scotland and Wales.

