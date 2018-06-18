BBC Sport - How Lucy Bryden is helping tennis grow in East Lothian

How Lucy Bryden is helping tennis grow in East Lothian

Lucy Bryden and members of the local community explain how she has been instrumental in helping more people play tennis at the Longniddry Tennis Club in East Lothian.

Find out how to get into tennis here.

