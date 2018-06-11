BBC Sport - Roller Derby: Junior player Marnie on how sport helped build her confidence

My roller derby super power

Junior roller derby player Marnie - aka 'Marnie Moo'vova' - explains why she loves the sport and how it helps her build her confidence.

Find out how to play roller derby with our special guide.

