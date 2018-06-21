BBC Sport - GoFest: Family sports and fitness festival in Manchester and Surrey

Get active this summer at GoFest!

GoFest is a sports festival that aims to give families the opportunity to have a go at something new and get active.

It's taking place at two venues over the summer - the Etihad Campus in Manchester on 23-24 June, followed by Surrey Sports Park on 21-22 July.

Find out more about GoFest here.

