Get active this summer at GoFest!
GoFest is a sports festival that aims to give families the opportunity to have a go at something new and get active.
It's taking place at two venues over the summer - the Etihad Campus in Manchester on 23-24 June, followed by Surrey Sports Park on 21-22 July.
