BBC Sport - How Muslimah Sports Association encourages Muslim women to take up sport
'We can take off our hijabs and be free'
- From the section Get Inspired
Yashmin Harun from the Muslimah Sports Association explains how her team of volunteers are committed to providing opportunities and empowerment through sports to Muslim and BAME women.
