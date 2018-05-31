BBC Sport - How Muslimah Sports Association encourages Muslim women to take up sport

How Muslim women are taking up sport

Yashmin Harun from the Muslimah Sports Association explains how her team of volunteers are committed to providing opportunities and empowerment through sports to Muslim and BAME women.

