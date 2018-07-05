BBC Sport - NHS at 70: Celebrating 70 years of the NHS at the Great Manchester Run

Celebrating 70 years of the NHS at the Great Manchester Run

Staff at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital explain how they ran the Great Manchester Run in May to celebrate the NHS's 70th anniversary.

