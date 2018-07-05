BBC Sport - NHS at 70: Celebrating 70 years of the NHS at the Great Manchester Run
Celebrating 70 years of the NHS at the Great Manchester Run
- From the section Get Inspired
Staff at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital explain how they ran the Great Manchester Run in May to celebrate the NHS's 70th anniversary.
Want to get into running? Find out how with our handy guide..
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired