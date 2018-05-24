BBC Sport - Suffragettes: Why the Pankhurst Centre Runners ran the Great Manchester Run

Why the Pankhurst Runners ran for women's suffrage

Bex Schindler from the Pankhurst Runners explains the importance of running the Great Manchester Run 100 years since women were first granted the right to vote.

