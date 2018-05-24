BBC Sport - Suffragettes: Why the Pankhurst Centre Runners ran the Great Manchester Run
Why the Pankhurst Runners ran for women's suffrage
- From the section Get Inspired
Bex Schindler from the Pankhurst Runners explains the importance of running the Great Manchester Run 100 years since women were first granted the right to vote.
Want to get into running? Find out how with our handy guide.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired