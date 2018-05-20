BBC Sport - Great Manchester Run: Mo Farah wins first 10km Great Manchester Run
Farah sprints to 10km Great Manchester Run win
Britain's Olympic and world 10,000m champion Mo Farah wins his first 10km Great Manchester Run after outsprinting Kenyan Moses Kipsiro in an exciting finish.
Read more: Mo Farah wins first 10km Great Manchester Run ahead of Moses Kipsiro
