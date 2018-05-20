BBC Sport - Great Manchester Run: Mo Farah wins first 10km Great Manchester Run

Farah sprints to 10km Great Manchester Run win

Britain's Olympic and world 10,000m champion Mo Farah wins his first 10km Great Manchester Run after outsprinting Kenyan Moses Kipsiro in an exciting finish.

Read more: Mo Farah wins first 10km Great Manchester Run ahead of Moses Kipsiro

Top videos

Video

Farah sprints to 10km Great Manchester Run win

Video

Will Conte stay or go at Chelsea?

Video

Highlights: Man City Women 3-0 Everton Ladies

Video

World Cup countdown: Van Persie's perfect header - 2014

Video

The Final

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Absolutely unbelievable' - FA People's Cup winners crowned at Wembley

Video

Farah leads Manchester bomb anniversary tribute

Video

Safe hands! Juventus keeper makes victory parade save

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Video

Highlights: Celtic 2-0 Motherwell

Video

Motty - The Man Behind the Sheepskin

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: WSL's best goals of the season

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired