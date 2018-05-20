BBC Sport - Great Manchester Run: Mo Farah leads Manchester bomb anniversary tribute

Farah leads Manchester bomb anniversary tribute

Competitors in the Great Manchester Run, including Mo Farah, take part in a minute's silence on the start line of the 10km event as part of the commemorations for the first anniversary of the Manchester bomb attack.

Watch live coverage here

Top videos

Video

Farah leads Manchester bomb anniversary tribute

Video

World Cup countdown: Van Persie's perfect header - 2014

Video

The Final

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Absolutely unbelievable' - FA People's Cup winners crowned at Wembley

Video

Safe hands! Juventus keeper makes victory parade save

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Video

Highlights: Celtic 2-0 Motherwell

Video

Motty - The Man Behind the Sheepskin

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: WSL's best goals of the season

Video

Hazard penalty gives Chelsea victory in FA Cup final

Video

I will respect Chelsea's decision on my future - Conte

Video

Manchester United were the best team - Mourinho

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired