Inspiring stories: Why 11 women started running, deaf boxer's debut, plus more

Charlton stars in England win

One of the Charlton brothers has helped England to a 3-0 win over Italy. No, you haven't travelled back in time to the 1960s.

Tommy Charlton, brother of World Cup heroes Bobby and Jack, lifted a trophy for England as part of the over-60s walking football team.

At 72, Tommy was playing in the first international walking football tournament at Brighton's Amex Stadium. (BBC News)

Interested in trying it out? We've got links to help you in the 'What else?' section of our inclusive Get Inspired guide to football.

'I'm embracing being more muscular'

Emily-Jane Sheppard from Swindon first picked up weights in January 2017. In less than 18 months she has competed in a European Powerlifting Championships, finishing in seventh place.

"I no longer look at my body as something that should be as skinny as possible, but rather as something that can achieve incredible things," she says. (Swindon Advertiser)

The deaf boxer making his professional debut

"When I'm fighting, I don't properly hear the crowd and background noises, which helps me focus better."

Boxer Reece Cattermole will be making his debut at York Hall in Bethnal Green on Saturday. He has a hearing condition which means he is likely to be totally deaf by the age of 40.

Find out how the 21-year-old communicates with his corner during fights and how he has battled to come to terms with his condition. (East Anglian Daily Times)

'The gym helps me cope with my OCD'

Gemma has obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and has found bodybuilding helps her manage and works as a coping strategy.

