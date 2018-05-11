Five inspiring stories: Embracing the 'thick-fit' body, the sport of log rolling, plus more

Instagram fitness personality Lita Lewis says she used to cringe when people called her body "thick"

Embracing the 'thick-fit' body

Australian health and fitness personality Lita Lewis - cousin of footballer Tim Cahill - shares her story, describing how she learned to embrace her natural build and overcame depression. (ABC News)

'It's never too late'

A former serviceman who lost a leg in a freak military accident and battled testicular cancer twice competed for Wales in this year's Commonwealth Games. (Daily Post)

It's all about log rolling

It is a sport that is nearly 200 years old, but log rolling is creating waves in the United States. A log is placed on the water and people try to run on top of it - rolling it as they do - for as long as possible before falling off. Watch the video to see some log rollers in action. (Self)

'Such a powerful story, so inspiring'

This week the film Skid Row Marathon was released in cinemas. The documentary shows how a running club for homeless people and recovering addicts, set up by a Los Angeles superior court, is transforming lives.

Alex Jackson from The Running Charity - who use power of running to help young homeless people - reviews the film. (The Big Issue)

All Stars Cricket - getting kids into the sport

All Stars Cricket is an initiative from the England and Wales Cricket Board aimed at providing children with a great first experience in the sport.

