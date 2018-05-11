BBC Sport - ECB South Asian strategy: How Amna Rafiq is getting more South Asian girls into cricket
How Amna is getting more South Asian girls into cricket
- From the section Get Inspired
Amna Rafiq tells her story of how she's breaking down cultural boundaries and getting more people of South Asian origin to play, support and get involved in cricket.
Courtesy of the ECB.
