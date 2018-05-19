BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: FC United hoping for glory in the finals

FC United hoping for FA People's Cup glory

FC United are hoping to win the FA People's Cup finals at St George's Park and make it to Wembley - not only to watch Manchester United in the FA Cup final but to also lift the People's Cup trophy on the pitch.

See how FC United get on in the FA People's Cup finals, Saturday 19 May, 19:30 BST on the BBC Red Button.

