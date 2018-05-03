BBC Sport - Skateboarding: How ballet helps Lola and why more girls should try it
Lola - the skateboarder with a secret weapon
- From the section Get Inspired
Meet Lola, the nine-year-old whose ballet classes help her skateboarding and hear how she wants more girls to try the sport.
If you want to find out how to get into skateboarding take a look at this Get Inspired guide.
Video courtesy of BBC Newsround
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired