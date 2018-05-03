BBC Sport - Skateboarding: How ballet helps Lola and why more girls should try it

Lola - the skateboarder with a secret weapon

Meet Lola, the nine-year-old whose ballet classes help her skateboarding and hear how she wants more girls to try the sport.

If you want to find out how to get into skateboarding take a look at this Get Inspired guide.

Video courtesy of BBC Newsround

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Lola - the skateboarder with a secret weapon

Video

Push the boat out and get into sailing

Video

Can England's Jade & Nat handle our netball quiz?

Video

Sunday's FA People's Cup finals - relive the best bits

Video

Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K

Video

'Working tirelessly to get women on the water'

Video

Great goals & skills from Saturday's FA People's Cup finals

Video

'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'

Video

Best of London Marathon 2018

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

'It's like one big family'

Video

The ex-academy players who 'want to prove' they can still play

Video

Girls in Oldham changing the face of bowls

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired