BBC Sport - FA People's Cup finals: The ex-academy players who 'want to prove' they can still play
The ex-academy players who 'want to prove' they can still play
- From the section Get Inspired
Dion Dublin visits Sala Soccer FC, a team of boys who were all released by professional academy clubs and now "want to prove a point" in the FA People's Cup finals at St George's Park.
See how Sala Soccer FC get on in the FA People's Cup finals, Saturday 28 & Sunday 29, April on the BBC Sport website & app.
Watch highlights from the FA People's Cup semi-finals on the BBC iPlayer.
WATCH MORE: Will the FA People's Cup trophy be heading to Bolton Lionesses?
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired