BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Meet the Canterbury Old Bags - united by playing football

Meet the Canterbury Old Bags

Find out how some 'old girls' and the suffragettes inspire these 'old bags' to reach the FA People's Cup semi-finals.

Watch highlights from the FA People's Cup semi-finals on the BBC iPlayer.

And follow all the live action from the finals with our live text commentaries on Saturday and Sunday, 28-29 April.

More FA People's Cup videos

Video

Meet the Canterbury Old Bags

Video

'Absolutely unbelievable' - FA People's Cup winners crowned at Wembley

Video

Sunday's FA People's Cup finals - relive the best bits

Video

Great goals & skills from Saturday's FA People's Cup finals

Video

England's Stoney surprises Nottingham Vets

Video

'It's like one big family'

Video

'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'

Video

The ex-academy players who 'want to prove' they can still play

Video

The history of Hackney Jurassics

Video

FA People's Cup: Great goals, saves, tricks & celebs from Sunday's action

Video

'That's the beauty of football - it's an international language'

Video

FA People's Cup: Amazing goals, tricks & celebs from Saturday's semis

Video

'If I didn't have football? If not in prison, I'd probably be dead'

Video

FA People's Cup 2018 semi-final highlights

Video

Parris v Carney: Who's got the best skills & celebration?

Video

'They see beyond my disability' - Under 14 girls coach

Video

FA People's Cup first-round highlights

Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired