BBC Sport - Girls' Football Week 2018: 'They told me I couldn't play football because I'm a girl'
'They told me I couldn't play football because I'm a girl'
- From the section Get Inspired
Six-year-old Sheffield United fan Jessie Adams was told she could not join in a game of football because she was a girl.
Within days of Jessie's mother posting on social media expressing her sadness, Sheffield United got in touch with her and got her involved in their regional talent club.
