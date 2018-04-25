BBC Sport - Girls' Football Week 2018: 'They told me I couldn't play football because I'm a girl'

Six-year-old Sheffield United fan Jessie Adams was told she could not join in a game of football because she was a girl.

Within days of Jessie's mother posting on social media expressing her sadness, Sheffield United got in touch with her and got her involved in their regional talent club.

