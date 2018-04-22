BBC Sport - London Marathon 2018: Mo Farah breaks British record time in elite men's race
Farah breaks British record in elite men's race
- From the section Get Inspired
Watch as Mo Farah crosses the line to finish third and set a new British record time in the elite men's race.
FOLLOW LIVE: London Marathon 2018
Available to UK users only
More London Marathon videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired