BBC Sport - FA People's Cup finals: Will the trophy be heading to Bolton Lionesses?

Will the FA People's Cup trophy be heading to Bolton Lionesses?

Bolton Lionesses are through to the FA People's Cup finals at St George's Park - will they taste glory and lift the trophy?

See how Bolton Lionesses get on in the FA People's Cup finals, Saturday 21 & Sunday 22 April on the BBC Sport website & app.

Watch highlights from the FA People's Cup semi-finals on the BBC iPlayer.

READ MORE: Get involved and celebrate Girls' Football Week

More FA People's Cup videos

Video

Will the FA People's Cup trophy be heading to Bolton Lionesses?

Video

'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'

Video

FA People's Cup: Great goals, saves, tricks & celebs from Sunday's action

Video

'That's the beauty of football - it's an international language'

Video

FA People's Cup: Amazing goals, tricks & celebs from Saturday's semis

Video

The history of Hackney Jurassics

Video

'If I didn't have football? If not in prison, I'd probably be dead'

Video

FA People's Cup: Meet the teams

Video

Meet the bus drivers aiming for FA People's Cup glory

Video

FA People's Cup first-round highlights

Video

Parris v Carney: Who's got the best skills & celebration?

Video

How a deaf team reached the FA People's Cup semis

Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Video

Wockey FC - from hockey to FA People's Cup winners

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired