BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: 'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'
'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'
- From the section Get Inspired
Meet Joseph Chamberlain College girls - the FA People's Cup futsal team inspiring Muslim women to take up football.
You can catch up on all the action from the FA People's Cup semi-finals on the iPlayer.
And follow all the live action from the finals with our live text commentaries on Saturday and Sunday, 28-29 April.
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired