How the Commonwealth Games 'celebrated disability' - five inspiring stories from the week

England's silver medallist John Smith (left) and bronze medallist Simon Lawson (right) celebrate with Australian Kurt Fearnley, who took gold in the men'’s T54 marathon at the Commonwealth Games

The Games that 'celebrated disability sports'

The 2018 Commonwealth Games, which ended last weekend, included nearly 300 athletes with disabilities, 73% more than in Glasgow four years ago. Hear the personal stories of athletes who competed on the Gold Coast, and what else was done to make this the most inclusive Games to date. (Guardian)

Next stop: Birmingham 2022

Sticking with the Commonwealth Games, the next stop is Birmingham in 2022.

A special homecoming event will be held in the city on Saturday, 21 April, with medal-winning athletes and celebrities in attendance. There will also be a chance for you to try out different Commonwealth Games sports. (Birmingham Mail)

Can't make the event on Saturday? Visit the BBC Get Inspired Activity Guides to find out how you can get involved with a sport that suits you.

The sisters putting their best foot forward

"As we adopted the word alcoholic as part of our private conversations about dad, we felt ashamed to use it publicly and worried about what friends and family would think."

Cara and Lornie lost their dad Colin to an alcohol-related incident just over a year ago. In a series of personal blog posts, the sisters open up about how running helped overcome those dark times and why they will taking part in the London Marathon for the mental-health charity Mind. (Best Foot Forward)

Breaking a powerlifting record and not even knowing about it

At the age of 13, Maddy Keast started lifting weights as a way of improving her fitness. A year later, she broke an Australian powerlifting record and didn't even know she had done it. Now 17, Maddy is eyeing a world record. (ABC)

The firefighters running the marathon for Grenfell

Firefighters Justin O'Beirne and Tom Abell explain how the Paddington & Kensington fire services - who were some of the first crews on the scene of the Grenfell Tower Fire - are running this year's London Marathon to raise money for children affected by the tragedy.

