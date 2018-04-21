BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: 'That's the beauty of football - it's an international language'
'That's the beauty of football - it's an international language'
- From the section Get Inspired - England
Meet Alpha United Juniors - The FA People's Cup team bringing together a community.
You can catch up on all the action from the FA People's Cup semi-finals on the iPlayer.
More FA People's Cup videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired