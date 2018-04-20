London Marathon: 'I was an overweight mum,' says runner Claire who lost eight stone

Claire O'Hara will be taking part in her first marathon, having lost eight stone in the space of 16 months

As her weight tipped over 18 stone, mum-of-one Claire O'Hara from Liverpool admits her "eating was out of control" and she "never exercised".

Since December 2016, the 29-year-old has lost a staggering eight stone.

How? By simply eating well and exercising, and with the help of her local Slimming World group.

Claire gave birth to son William prematurely in December 2015 and, after spending three months recovering in hospital, her eating habits changed, affecting her both physically and mentally.

I couldn't walk when I first started but I persisted and it paid off Claire O'Hara

"I lived in leggings and baggy, oversized tops. I just thought I'd hide everything," she says.

"I would never go out and walk. It was pure laziness, but I also used to think people would be staring at me and talking about me."

A year after William was born, Claire decided it was time to make some changes, partly so that she could keep up with the active toddler.

'I struggled chasing my little boy'

Claire (from left to right) with a certificate after losing eight stone; with friends; at strength and conditioning classes she attends each week in Aintree; having just completed 13 miles while training for London

"I was an overweight mum who figured out life just couldn't go on the way it was, I struggled chasing my little boy which broke my heart, I wanted to change my life," she says.

She joined her local slimming group where she was encouraged to swap her unhealthy lifestyle for home-cooked, healthy meals and exercise.

"During my journey I decided to take up running," Claire adds.

"I couldn't walk when I first started but I persisted and it paid off.

"I've pushed myself to my extremes, mentally and physically."

It was on those runs where Claire decided to run the marathon, and who she would be raising money for - the Centrepoint charity for the homeless.

"I would run past train stations and bus stops and I would see young homeless people; it really shone a light on homelessness."

The only other running event Claire has taken part in was a 10K in June, 2017, but she's "trained really hard for London getting my miles in".

And she's not abandoned those who have helped her get to where she is.

"I now do a run/walk club on a Thursday night with all my friends/Slimming Worlders to get us all fit," she adds.

And, fittingly, her son will be there on Sunday to support her along with her partner Dave, mum, dad and brother.

