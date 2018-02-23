Winter Olympics: Lizzy Yarnold's gold 'like Frodo's ring' - five stories from the week

Lizzy Yarnold became the first British athlete to retain a Winter Games title when she won gold in the skeleton event in Pyeongchang

'My gold medal is like Frodo's ring'

Having successfully defended her skeleton title at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Great Britain's Lizzy Yarnold has two priorities - to carry on with her knitting and to inspire children.

"My gold medal is like Frodo's ring - the children's faces light up. If I can be a role model to them that's the most important thing," she says.

"And my favourite message is that, whatever you do, playing the clarinet or being an artist, keep going with it and believe in yourself - and learn the lessons of failure. I fail so much more than I succeed." (Guardian)

I'll drink to that

Cumberland Football Association has come up with an innovative way to encourage women in West Cumbria to take up football - by offering a glass of prosecco at the end of fortnightly sessions.

"The aim is basically to get women who have never really kicked a ball before to come down," says Jess Nelson, football development officer at the association.

"It gives them an opportunity to have a kickabout, learn a bit about football, meet some friends, have a bit of a social and then enjoy a drink at the end." (News and Star)

On your bike

Is cycling the nation's favourite activity? Nearly half a million people took part in a British Cycling-organised ride in 2017, a record high. Not only that, the governing body is on track to get one million more women cycling by 2020, with more young people also enjoying the ride.

"We need to ensure that the next generation grow up with a love of cycling that they take with them throughout their lives," said British Cycling chief executive Julie Harrington. (British Cycling)

How running changed a homeless man's life

Claude Umuhire was once sleeping rough for almost a year.

"Being young and homeless, when you're thinking about the future you're only thinking about the next two hours." he says.

His life was turned around not long after meeting someone from The Running Charity, a group using running to help young homeless people.

Eight years on, Claude will be running the London Marathon this year and is now a running coach for the charity and is himself inspiring young people in Hackney. (Hackney Gazette)

Why curling is cooler than you think

As the world's elite curlers battle it out on the ice at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, see how a rooftop venue is bringing a new audience to the sport. Find out how you get into curling with the BBC Get Inspired guide.

