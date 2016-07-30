Want to stay healthy and fit?

From the section

Here's some inspiration and advice from the people who love to live healthily...

The Olympic champion's workout

Media playback is not supported on this device Try Sam Quek's easy five-minute workout

And once you've done that you'll have earned Sam's healthy duck salad - find out how to make it here.

Why we love to run

Media playback is not supported on this device Make Your Move: Why people love to run

Find out how to get into running with the Get Inspired guide.

Use your park as a free gym

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I found a reason I wanted to get out there and get fit'

You can go to the Get Inspired Activity Guides for information on how to get started in a range of sports and activities.

Winding & twerking keeps me fit

Watch how fitness instructor Isheena leads a new style of exercise which incorporates twerking, winding and Jamaican music here.

Try something different

Media playback is not supported on this device Farah Jamil joined Bellahouston Boxing Club in Glasgow just to get fit and now boxes competitively.

Find out how you can get into boxing with the BBC Get Inspired guide.

How to eat when keeping fit