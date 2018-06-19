BBC Sport - 2018 Fifa World Cup: Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

As the 2018 Fifa World Cup kicks off in Russia, England stars Jesse Lingard, Jack Butland and Harry Maguire take on our skills challenge to see who's the best.

Find out how to get into football with the BBC Get Inspired guide and register your interest for the 2019 FA People's Cup here.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Video

Sweep it clean for the World Cup

  • From the section News
Video

What does it take to be a BMX racer?

Video

My roller derby super power

Video

Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K

Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Video

The 11-year-old parkour 'child genius'

  • From the section News
Video

'Absolutely unbelievable' - FA People's Cup winners crowned at Wembley

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

How Amna is getting more South Asian girls into cricket

Video

'Hopefully I'm an ambassador for young people in foster care' - Leon Reid

Video

Girls in Oldham changing the face of bowls

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired